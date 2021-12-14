Opelouas father, son arrested on heroin charges

OPELOUSAS, La. (KLFY) An Opelouas man and his son have been arrested on multiple drug charges including possession with intent to distribute heroin.

54-year-old Ricky L. Beard was charged with possession with intent to distribute Schedule I CDS, violations of CDS/drug-free zone, contributing to the delinquency of a juvenile, and a bench warrant.

22-year-old Owen Paul Ozenne was charged with possession with intent to distribute Schedule I CDS, violations of CDS/drug-free zone, contributing to the delinquency of a juvenile, and a bench warrant.



L to R: Owen Ozenne and Ricky Beard

According to Police Chief Martin McLendon, there was a disturbance between the elder suspect and a family member over the discovery of a package that was delivered to his home.

McLendon said the family member had taken the package away from the home in an attempt to discard it.

He said investigators seized approximately 3.5 pounds of suspected heroin with an estimated street value of $200K.

McLendon said the son had knowledge of the package being delivered to the home.