One wounded in Port Barre shooting on Osage St.

PORT BARRE, La. (KLFY) — A 17-year-old was wounded in a shooting in the 300 block of Osage St. in Port Barre Tuesday night, according to Police Chief Deon Boudreaux.

Boudreaux said police responded to the shooting at around 8 p.m. and found an “unruly crowd of people in the street.” The victim, a male juvenile, had left the scene already and was treated for his wound at a local hospital.

Witnesses on the scene said the shooting occurred during a physical altercation between two juveniles. The shooter, however, was a third person, who left the scene before police arrived. The shooter has not been publicly identified.

During the investigation, Boudreaux said Khalil D. Sam, 26, of Port Barre, who was not involved in the shooting, arrived on the scene and “insisted on interfering.” Police found a concealed handgun on Sam and arrested him on charges of resisting an officer and illegal carrying of a firearm.

The shooting investigation is ongoing and arrests are pending, said Boudreaux.

If anyone has information regarding this incident, please contact the Port Barre Police Department at (337) 585-6212.