One killed in Opelousas stabbing; suspect arrested

OPELOUSAS, La. (KLFY) A 44-year-old Opelousas man has been charged with second-degree murder after police say he fatally stabbing another man Friday afternoon on Perrault Street.

After calls of a reported stabbing police said they located the suspect, Corey Rosette, about a block away from the scene of the crime near Stardust Street and Evergreen Lane with a blooded white shirt wrapped around his arm.

The victim of the stabbing, 45-year-old James Kennerson of Opelousas, had been transported by private vehicle to Opelousas General where he died, police said.

Following an investigation, Rosette was booked into the St. Landry Parish Jail for one count of second degree murder.

The motive for the stabbing remains unclear, police said.