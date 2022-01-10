One injured in two Sunday night shootings in Eunice, thought to be retaliation for previous homicide

EUNICE, La. (KLFY) — A 20-year-old man was injured Sunday afternoon, Jan. 9, in one of two shootings in Eunice, according to police. Sunday’s violence is thought to be related to an ongoing rash of shootings in the city.

The victim reportedly sustained serious injuries but was in stable condition this morning in a local hospital.

At around 5 p.m. Sunday, Eunice Police responded to a shots-fired call in the 800 block of S. Beulah St. Moments later, a second round of gunfire was reported on Lewis St. near where an officer was responding to an unrelated call. No injuries were reported in the Lewis St. shooting.

Officers soon began a pursuit with a black Honda Civic, which led to a dead-end farm road off La. 95 North when the vehicle “drove into a bayou at the end of the road,” according to Police Chief Randy Fontenot. Three or four suspects exited the car and fled the scene. The car had been reported stolen by the Ville Platte Police Department.

Officers arrested the driver, Ray’zne Ivory, 19, of Eunice, and she faces charges of attempted first-degree murder and possession of a stolen vehicle. More charges are pending, according to Fontenot.

Ivory is the girlfriend of Tyvon Favors, who was killed in a shooting on Friday, Jan. 7 on E., Laurel Ave. No suspect has been identified in Favors’ killing, but the suspect was wearing a dark hoodie and a facemask. The suspect was on foot.

“These shootings appear to be retaliation shootings and are related to other shootings that have been happening in the city,” said Fontenot. “Police have been receiving numerous tips through Crime Stoppers and telephone calls. Police are still in need of more information from witnesses and about any evidence that would be beneficial in the investigations.”

If you have information on any of these shootings, call (337) 948-TIPS or use the P3 app. All callers will remain anonymous.