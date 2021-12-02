One dead, one injured in head-on crash in St. Landry Parish Thursday morning

OPELOUSAS, La. (KLFY) — One person died and one person was injured in a head-on crash in St. Landry Parish on US Hwy 71 Thursday morning, according to Louisiana State Police.

The crash happened shortly after 8 a.m. Thursday, when a 2019 Toyota Camry, driven by Rachel Gremillion, was traveling south and crossed into the northbound lane, striking a 2008 Chevrolet Cobalt driven by Debra Wunstel, 61, of Alexandria.

Both Gremillion and Wunstel were transported to a local hospital in critical condition. Wunstel died from injuries.

The drivers were both properly buckled, and toxicology samples were taken from them both for analysis.

This crash remains under investigation and charges are pending.