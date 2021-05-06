UPDATE: Victims identified in Eunice shooting on Nimitz St.

UPDATE, 5/6/21 5:30 p.m.: Eunice Police Chief Randy Fontenot identified the two victims as Chris Jones, 58, who died at the scene, and Michael Weston, 17, who died at the hospital.

UPDATE, 5/6/21 8:30 a.m.: Eunice Police Chief Randy Fontenot confirmed the injured victim in Wednesday’s shooting has died from his wounds at a local hospital, raising the death toll in the shooting to two.

“Passengers in a black or dark colored pickup truck placed the victim at the door (of the hospital), banged on the door, then fled from the hospital,” said Fontenot. “This victim was soon after pronounced dead at the hospital. Two people of interest were apprehended and detained for questioning.”

Fontenot said others are being sought in the shooting case. The Eunice City Marshal’s Office, St. Landry Parish Sheriff’s Office, Acadia Parish Sheriff’s Office, Evangeline Parish Sheriff’s Office and Mamou Police Department are all searching for suspects.

“This investigation is still very active,” said Fontenot. “Eunice Police are pleading with our citizens, if you have any knowledge of any of the shootings, to please report it. We need the help of the community if we are going to stop this senseless and deadly activity.

Call the Eunice Police Department with information at (337) 457-2626 or Crime Stoppers at (337) 948-TIPS. Tips can also be reported on the mobile app at P3tips.com.

ORIGINAL POST: EUNICE, La. (KLFY) — One person died and another was injured in a shooting Wednesday in Eunice, police chief Randy Fontenot confirmed with News 10.

He said it happened around 6:30 p.m. on Nimitz Street.

When police arrived they located a deceased adult male victim, Fontenot said.

The injured victim, also an adult male, was transported to a local hospital, he said.

Fontenot did not say what led to the shooting and did not provide a description of the suspect(s) who fled the scene.