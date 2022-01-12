One dead in Tuesday afternoon Boxie Rd. crash near Sunset

SUNSET, La. (KLFY) — A Sunset man is dead after St. Landry Parish Sheriff Bobby Guidroz said his vehicle left the roadway and struck an excavator Tuesday afternoon, Jan. 11, on Boxie Rd. near Sunset.

Adrian Marc Encalarde of Sunset died from his injuries at the scene, said Guidroz. His vehicle ran off the road and hit the excavator on private property on the shoulder of the road shortly after 5 p.m.

“Blood was drawn from Adrian Encalarde and toxicology results are pending at this time; however, speed is believed to be a factor in the crash,” said Guidroz. “He was not wearing a seat belt at the time of the crash.”