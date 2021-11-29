Nurse allegedly forges signature of co-worker for narcotics

ST. LANDRY PARISH, La. (KLFY) — A nurse who works at a guest home in St. Landry Parish is speaking out after she says a co-worker allegedly forged her signature for narcotics. Chesley Citizen, a Licensed Practical Nurse at Acadia St. Landry Guest Home, said her signature was forged on Nov. 7.

Citizen said she went to the administration on Nov. 8 to notify them of the alleged incident.

“In nursing, it’s your reputation and trust and once those two things are out the door it’s no need because you have no compassion,” said Citizen.

She says one of her coworkers forged her signature.

“I noted that there was a signature on there that didn’t belong to me,” said Citizen.

She took the next steps needed after this discovery and wrote the administrator a letter.

“He said he don’t know why she did it but he understood why she did it and the reasoning was that state was in the building and they wanted to make sure that the signatures if it was ever questioned that state can read it,” she says.

This isn’t the first time.

“She admitted to forging my signature [and] nothing happened,” mentioned Citizen.

“I am being really aggressive at this point because I’m tired. I am just sick of it. I’m sick of no consequences due to this felony crime. It’s a crime to forge anyone’s signature on a legal document,” she expressed with frustration.

She says staff members went to her home to try to get her to drop the charges.

She says both workers are still working but her position that was once in the front was moved to the back of the nurse’s station because no one wants to work with her.

“I went from being this happy, jolly person to being this depressed; always guarding myself making sure that everything is where it needs to be,” said Citizen

Citizen believe no one is asking the questions that need to be asked.

“I guess they’re okay with that liability. Still there [is] no question of where did the pills go where did those narcotics go,” wondered Citizen.