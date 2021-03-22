“No matter who comes in and donates, that is not going to change the way we do business”, Bissell Foundation money comes with requirements not necessary for St. Landry Parish

(KLFY)- A difference of opinion regarding operations between St. Landry Parish government and the Bissell Pet Foundation has resulted in the loss of a $31,000 grant for the animal control and shelter.

Parish President Jessie Bellard says, “We don’t need deep deep pockets. The money is a good asset to have but our main focus is on the pets and making sure they are adopted out.”

Bellard says the grant was aimed at building a cat sanctuary.

“Do we need it, no. We don’t need the cat area for them. We have a place for the cats. They are able to go outside. There is a big room. They are not caged up,” Bellard explains.

He explains with the money came with requirements about vaccination scheduling prior to transport.

Bellard says foundations don’t have the right to dictate how operations are run.

“No matter who comes in and donates, that is not going to change the way we do business,” adds Bellard.

Bellard admits the money would have been beneficial, it isn’t necessary for the care of the cats.

“Yes, she brings in a lot of rescue groups but because our animals are so well taken care of, they have contacted us and said they are still coming get the animals no matter who is involved,” continues Bellard.