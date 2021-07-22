No foul play suspected in early-week death of local teen

ARNAUDVILLE, La (KLFY) — Law enforcement is ruling a teen’s death as an accident after recovering his body from a pond earlier this week.

Officials identified the victim as 15-year-old Jacorey Levier. Levier’s body was found in a pond behind Beau Chene High School late Tuesday night.

St. Landry Parish Sheriff Bobby Guidroz says they have ruled out foul play.

“We did a preliminary review of the body. There was no gun shot, no stab wounds,” Sheriff Gruidroz said.

He says Levier was riding a horse in a pond about a quarter of a mile behind Beau Chene High School with a friend Tuesday evening. That friend told investigators Levier’s horse bucked him off in the water.

“They showed us a video of the victim riding the horse in the water,” the sheriff said.

The video did not capture what happened to Levier. The friend says soon after he took that video, Levier’s horse bucked him off when a donkey that was following close behind got stuck in the pond.



“The donkey that was following the horse on that night couldn’t get out. He was treading the water, and it spooked the horse. The horse did something to cause Levier to fall off the water,” Sheriff Guidroz told News Ten.

He says Levier never came back up. Hours later, divers found his body 20 feet underwater, where he allegedly fell off the horse. Ater reviewing Levier’s injuries in a preliminary autopsy, the coroner determined the story added up.

“He did his investigation and determined that it was a drowning,” Sheriff Guidroz said. “It was a tragic, tragic incident and accident.”

The sheriff says they are now awaiting the results of Levier’s toxicology report. Those results will be back in the next 6 weeks.