New “splash and play” in Opelousas creates a safe space for kids this summer

(KLFY)- Just in time for the hot summer months and the upcoming 4th of July, there is a place in St. Landry Parish where kids of all ages and their families can cool off and have a good time.

Councilwoman for District E in Opelousas, Chasity Davis tells News Ten she hopes this splash pad can serve as a safe place this summer where children can have fun and enjoy time with their family and friends.

A vision in the making since before Davis took office, she says it was one she simply could not let down.

She says inspired by the youth from her community, along with her own children, she saw the need for a safe space where kids can have fun and escape this summer.

In the works for about two years, Davis says the COVID-19 pandemic put a damper on her plans to open last summer but saw this an opprtunity to make the splash pad bigger and better.

Now, the vision is a “mini-park” equipped with slides and swing sets.

She installed picnic benches where families can come out and eat meals together while kids can play with friends

“It’s fenced in. It’s a safe place. It is for kids of all ages. I installed playground equipment. I will hopefully install more,” Davis continues.

The park’s grand opening is planned for Sunday, July 4th,

The mini-park is located at 1905 South Washington Street.

It will be open from 8 a.m. until 8 p.m. daily.