New information on ATV crash in St. Landry Parish; Sheriff ruled it an accident

ST. LANDRY PARISH, La. (KLFY) — A five-year-old is dead following an ATV crash. St. Landry Parish Sheriff Bobby Guidroz is ruling the crash an accident.

He says the investigation shows no criminal intent behind the child’s death. Sheriff Guidroz says, “This is by no means is a crime. This was an accident.”

It happened Sunday afternoon near Raider and Frilot Cove Road.

“This is the 2nd, maybe 3rd fatality in St. Landry Parish this year with children and ATVs in the parish,” Sheriff Guidroz adds.

He tells News Ten 911 received a call from a female stating her husband and five-year-old wrecked while riding a side-by-side ATV in a field.

The child was taken to a local hospital and pronounced dead.

Sheriff Guidroz explains, “As I understand, the young child and his father were approaching a gate in a pasture. The father got off and instructed his little boy to pull forward. Cattle on the other side of the fence started coming forward and it appears the little boy panicked. There was a ditch there and it turned over on him, unfortunately.”