Neighbor shares story about two children killed in Opelousas house fire; cause still unknown

OPELOUSAS, La. (KLFY) — Investigators are trying to determine the cause of a deadly fire in Opelousas.

Two children did not make it out of the burning home when the blaze broke out shortly before 1:30 a.m. Wednesday.

Flames were shooting through the roof when firefighters arrived at the house on Jake Drive.

“The family notified the fire department that there were six people inside the house. Four of them made it out. Two of them were unaccounted for,” said Richard Joseph, of the Opelousas Fire Department.

Two boys, ages 11 and 12, were killed. One was found in a hallway. The other was found in the living room.

“After the initial investigation by the fire department and the State Fire Marshal, it’s undetermined how the fire started. The fire started in the living room,” said joseph

“I didn’t know the people personally, but when I walk and they’re outside we say hello to each other. It’s really sad that this happened,” said neighbor Lela Artigo.

An 8 year old boy, inside at the time of the fire, was taken to the hospital with smoke inhalation. He was treated and released.