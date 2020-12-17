Muralist helps beautify local animal clinic damaged in vehicle crash

A truck crashed into the animal clinic on Dec. 1, 2020. (Conrad Hertzock/KLFY)

Original story Truck crashes into Opelousas veterinary clinic

OPELOUSAS, La. (KLFY)- Where a truck backed into Bellevue Animal Clinic, leaving a gaping hole, a mural is now painted as a sign of hope and recovery.



Muralist Jake Fuselier said his work is not meant to be there forever.

“It’s meant to be temporary. Things will go back to normal and it will fade away,” he said.



Strokes of red, yellow, blue and green paint now cover the plywood that protects the entrance of the clinic in Opelousas.



“The art is just color. I kept adding on to it until it turned into something,” Fuselier adds.



Two weeks ago, a truck accidentally backed into the clinic crashing through the front entrance causing significant damage and debris.



“This is how I can help. It’s all I know how to do. I fixed it, made it nicer,” he said.



Fuselier, an art student and son of owners Kevin and Tanina Fuselier, says he can’t help physically in the rebuilding process but hopes with the strokes of a paintbrush he can help in the healing process.



“It’s not meant to advertise anything. It’s just a healing thing, a band-aid. Time heals things on its own,” Fuselier continues.



He says as he painted he watched his parents carefully begin the recovery process with their staff, showing the strength they have and the love they feel for their patients.



Fuselier explains, “They care about this place, even more than I thought. I saw how attached they are and how they run this place.”