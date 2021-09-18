Multiple injuries reported after gunman opens fire on Opelousas mobile home where family of five was inside

OPELOUSAS, La. (KLFY) A gunman opened fire on a mobile home in Opelousas Saturday night, injuring all five members of a family who were inside.

According to Police Chief Martin McLendon, the shooting happened just after 8 p.m. on Sapphire Street.

McLendon said when police arrived, all five victims had been transported to a local hospital by private vehicles.

He said their injuries range from critical to moderate and that two of the victims are currently in surgery.

The victims and their ages have not been released.

