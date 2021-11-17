Mother and son arrested; 10 firearms, $58k worth of drugs seized in bust

ST. LANDRY PARISH, La. (KLFY) — An investigation into illegal drug sales and related activity throughout St. Landry Parish led to the arrest of a mother and son, plus the seizure of multiple firearms, $58,000 worth of drugs, and over $16,000 in cash, according to the St. Landry Parish Sheriff’s Office.

Michael Colomb, 39, of Ville Platte was arrested on the following charges:

Transactions involving proceeds from drug offense (two counts)

Possession with intent to distribute schedule I CDS (three counts)

Possession with intent to distribute schedule II CDS (five counts)

Illegal possesion of weapons in the presense of CDS (two counts)

Unlawful use body armor

Possession of firearm by a person with a protective order (two counts)

Traffic charge

Micheal Colomb

Grace Barnes, 61, of Opelousas faces the following charges:

Possession with intent ot distribute schedule I CDS (two counts)

Possession with intent to distribute schedule II CDS (five counts)

Transactions involving proceeds from drug sales

Illegal carrying of weapons in the precense of CDS

Possession of drug paraphernalia

Grace Barnes

According to Sheriff Bobby Guidroz, the St. Landry Parish Sheriff’s Department Narcotics Division has been receiving information of illegal drug sales and drug activity being conducted at locations in St. Landry Parish.

Through intelligence gathered, narcotics detectives conducted extensive hours of surveillance and undercover operations. The investigation identified Colomb as a major source of supplier of illegal narcotics throughout St. Landry Parish.

The St. Landry Parish Sheriff’s Department Narcotics Division executed the first search warrant on Colomb’s home on Durousseau Road and then arrived at his mother’s home on East Blanchard, where the majority of the illegal narcotics, weapons, and cash were located.





The St. Landry Parish Sheriff’s Department Narcotics Division located and seized the following items from the two homes:

(1) Desert Eagle 50 caliber

(1) Gen. Prec Corp, .22 Caliber Revolver

(1) Intratec, 9MM Model Tec-9

(1) Glock, .40 Caliber Model 22

(2) AR-15 Rifles

(1) 12 Gauge Shotgun

(1) 44 Magnum Pistol

(1) 38 Derringer Pistol

(1) 38 Revolver

(1) Ballistic Vest

Approximately (1015 Grams) of High Grade Marijuana

Approximately (352 Grams) of Methamphetamine

Approximately (3000) MDMA Tablets

Approximately (90) Oxycodone Pills

Approximately (56) Narco Pills

Approximately (11 Grams) of “Crack” Cocaine

Approximately (18 Grams) of Powder Cocaine

Assorted Drug Paraphernalia

Detectives also located and seized $16,225.00 in cash. The total street value of the narcotics seized is approximately $58,000.

Colomb has no bond at this time, and Barnes is held on a $48,000 bond.

This investigation is still pending and additional arrests are expected to be made.

Anyone with information about illegal drug activity is encouraged to call the St. Landry Parish Sheriff Department’s Drug Hotline at (337) 948-0970 or (337) 948-1030 or Crime Stoppers at (337) 948-TIPS. You can also tip online at stlandrycrimestoppers.com or by downloading the P3 app. All calls are anonymous and you could earn up to a $1,000 cash reward.