More details released in Church Point officer’s domestic abuse child battery arrest

OPELOUSAS, La., (KLFY) — St. Landry Parish Sheriff Bobby Guidroz released additional information this morning into the arrest of a Church Point police officer with a history of domestic abuse arrests.

Rasiem Alexis Fredericks, 27, of Opelousas was arrested on Christmas Day in Sunset on a charge of domestic abuse battery child endangerment, according to Guidroz. Fredericks is currently on administrative leave from the Church Point Police Department pending an investigation into the arrest.

According to Guidroz, Fredericks was at home with a woman’s three juvenile children, ages 6, 2 and 1.

“While she was away from her home for a short while, she received a text message from Rasiem Fredericks, who stated that the 6-year-old juvenile yelled at him and hit him in the head,” said Guidroz in a press release. “Rasiem Fredericks stated in a text that he responded by slapping the 6-year-old juvenile in the face, but he did not hit him hard enough to make the juvenile pass out.”

Fredericks also allegedly sent a picture of the child to the mother, stating that the child was being disrespectful and noting that Fredericks would not allow that behavior. Some time later, however, he sent another text to the mother claiming that that picture was a social media prank and that he had used makeup on the child’s face. He later stated to St. Landry Parish deputies that the mother had taken the prank too seriously.

The child, however, made “complaints of tenderness when the red area was touched,” according to Guidroz, and the child denied having worn any makeup.

The arrest is not Fredericks’ first for domestic abuse battery. Church Point Police Chief Dale Thibodeaux stated on Monday that most previous charges against Fredericks had been dismissed and that he had otherwise met all requirements to be hired by the department. Fredericks was hired in October, however, and is still in a probationary period.

Thibodeaux went into more details in a Facebook post Monday evening, seen below.