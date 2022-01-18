Eunice nursing home struggles to stay ahead of COVID surge due to lack of tests

EUNICE, La. (KLFY) — A surge in cases driven by the highly transmissible Omicron variant has stretched COVID-19 testing capabilities to the limit.

Eunice Manor Nicki Toups Administrator says, “It feels like we are moving backwards.”

The realities faced in 2020 are settling back in at Eunice Manor Nursing Home. Toups says she is once again faced with not knowing who is COVID positive and who is not.

“We are out of rapid swabs. We are doing the PCR. It is taking longer to find the positives,” Toups explains.

Rapid tests provide on-the-spot results within minutes and are crucial for COVID control. However, they are in high demand but in short supply.

Toups continues, “We have a job to care for the elderly and we don’t have the means to do it.”

She says her employees and houseguests are required to test every week, twice a week, on Mondays and Thursdays but says it is now taking days for results.

“This is where we were in March of 2020, four to seven days for results. We have been doing this for over a year and we are back to this,” Toups says.

She says rapid tests were a game-changer in helping prevent the spread in the facility. Toups tells News 10 it doesn’t look like that help is not coming back anytime soon.

“I make requests to the state. They say they don’t have any to give me. I make requests to the federal government and they don’t have any to give me,” explains Toups.