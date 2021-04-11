Mobile vaccinations now available throughout Acadiana thanks to one St. Landry Parish medical service

(KLFY)- During this pandemic, St. Landry EMS is making sure their community gets vaccinated, making it easier, safer, and more convenient.

CEO Steven Quebedeaux continues, “We are finding them and vaccinating them so we can have a healthier community.”

From the comfort of people’s homes and living rooms, St. Landry EMS is vaccinating Acadiana residents.

“We started getting the vaccine and now we vaccinate every day on a larger scale,” Quebedeaux adds.

Quebedeaux says the new service will benefit those that are without available transportation or homebound.

“We’ve trained 30 to 35 people. We have a strong a strong team,” says Quebedeaux.

Opelousas native William Guillbeaux invited News 10 into his home as he and his family took advantage of the mobile vaccination service.

Guillbeaux continues, “I think people are apprehensive during COVID so for them to come out and accommodate us, fell into the game plan.”

Quebedeaux explains this free service is not just limited to St. Landry Parish.

He says they are equipped and ready to serve anyone in Region 4.

Quebedeaux adds, “We’ll go anywhere within reason. We serve the Acadiana area.”

