OPELOUSAS, La, (KLFY)– According to the Louisiana Office of State Fire Marshal, a mobile home in was reported on fire around 4:15 yesterday afternoon. St. Landry Fire District #3 responded to the call.

An elderly woman was later found dead inside.

The home was located in the 200 block of Bernard Road in Opelousas.

The cause of the fire is still being investigated. More information will be released as it becomes available.