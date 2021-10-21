MISSING: Runaway teen last seen in Port Barre

PORT BARRE, La. (KLFY) — Port Barre Police are asking for the public’s help in locating a missing runaway teen.

Z’keria Francis ,17, of Port Barre, was last seen on Saturday, Oct. 16 after returning home from the Crowley Rice Festival. She is described as being 5’2″ and weighing between 115 and 120 lbs.

“Z’keria has a history of running away, most recently as of July of this year,” said Police Chief Deon Boudreaux. “Her mother has been in contact with her via cell phone and Z’keria told her mother she is in Houston.”

Anyone with information on Francis’ whereabouts is asked to call Port Barre Police at (337) 585-6212.