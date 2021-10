OPELOUSAS, La. (KLFY) — Opelousas Police are looking for a runaway 14-year-old girl believed to be in the company of a man unknown to her family.

Ariel Sam, 14, was last heard from at around 9 p.m. on Oct. 6. She is believed to be in the Opelousas area with a man only known by the first name Tajh.

Anyone with information on Sam’s whereabouts is urged to call Opelousas Police at (337) 948-2500.