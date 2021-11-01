MISSING: Opelousas Police asking for help finding 14-year-old

OPELOUSAS, La. (KLFY) — Opelousas Police are asking for the public’s help in finding a missing 14-year-old girl.

Ladacia Andrus, 14, was reported missing from home this morning by her mother, according to Opelousas Police. Andrus may be experiencing a mental health episode, and she is believed to still be in the Opelousas area.

Anyone with information about Ladacia Andrus’s whereabouts should contact the Opelousas Police Department at (337) 948-2500, crimetips@opelousaspd.com or through Crime Stoppers at (337) 948-TIPS, www.stlandrycrimestoppers.com or by using the P3 mobile App.

