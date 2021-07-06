Millions in federal dollars will help fund high-speed broadband in St. Landry Parish

ST. LANDRY PARISH, La. (KLFY) Parish President Jessie Bellard says he has a plan in place to help those without high speed internet, but says it all boils down to getting internet companies to compete.

“We are trying very hard to establish internet services to the rural parts of our parish.”

Millions in federal dollars will fund investments in high-speed internet infrastructure in smaller towns around Acadiana.

Bellard says he feels and hears the concerns of local residents.

“The cable companies only go to a certain line. It is not reasonable for them to keep going.”

The Governor has stepped up to get us money for this problem,” Bellard explains.

The Governor’s Office of Broadband Development and Connectivity will administer the $90 million dollar program.

Bellard hopes it will encourage not only an extension of services by internet providers but also attract news companies to participate in the effort.

“Let somebody else take over. I think competition will push that,” says Bellard.

He says municipalities in the parish have more internet coverage due to the fact they have more people.

“We have 3 or 4 but only one company is true fiber.”

He says more competition could also provide more affordable options to customers.

“I’m not saying the other companies won’t do it but with competition they want to bring in more,” he says.