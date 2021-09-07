Mentally ill man attacked in Opelousas, suffers head injuries

OPELOUSAS, La. (KLFY) Opelousas Police need the public’s help identifying the person responsible for attacking and severely injuring a man with a mental illness.

According to police, the incident happened August 11 just before 7:00 p.m. in the 300 block of E. Jefferson Street.

Police Chief Martin McLendon said officers on patrol were stopped by a witness who saw the victim lying on the side of the road.

He said when police arrived they found an unconscious man with visible head injuries.

McLendon said the victim is known by law enforcement as a person who suffers from mental illness and was commonly seen walking all throughout the city.

He was transported to a local hospital and since the attack, the victim suffers from severe head trauma, McLendon said.

The alleged attacker, according to McLendon, was seen on surveillance video getting out of a vehicle before the attack and re-entering the vehicle after the attack.

Anyone with any information related to this incident can contact the Opelousas Police Department at 337-948-2500, crimetips@opelousaspd.com or through Crime Stoppers (337-948-TIPS, www.stlandrycrimestoppers.com or by using the P3 mobile App.) Tipsters can remain anonymous.

Tipsters can receive up to $1000.00 cash reward.