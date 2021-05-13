Melville man arrested for sexual battery against juvenile

MELVILLE, La (KLFY) — The St. Landry Parish Sheriff’s Office arrested a man on Wednesday for sexual battery against a juvenile, according to Sheriff Bobby J. Guidroz.

Douglas P. Gerace, 63, of Melville, was arrested yesterday after the SLPSO received a complaint about sexual battery against a juvenile. He was transported to the St. Landry Parish Jail, and his bond is set at $10,000.

According to police, Gerace was talking to the juvenile about athletic activities and hugged her. When he hugged her, he moved his hand and inappropriately touched the juvenile, who immediately tried to leave, but Gerace followed.

The victim’s parents, who were immediately notified by the victim, called the SLPSO to report the incident.

When questioned by detectives, Gerace admitted his actions.