Mayor of Palmetto, Marx “Sonny” Budden, dies at age 86

PALMETTO, La. (KLFY) — The mayor of Palmetto — a retired educator and a long-time public servant — is dead at the age of 86.

Funeral services for Marx Allen “Sonny” Budden will be held at St. Thomas Catholic Church with times still pending. He passed away at his residence earlier today, Monday, Jan. 4.

A wake will be held Wednesday evening at Lafond-Ardoin Funeral home in Opelousas. Viewing will continue Thursday morning at the St. Thomas Catholic Church in Palmetto with a Mass of Christian Burial following at 11:00 am. Interment will be at the church cemetery.

A lifelong resident of Palmetto, he was a graduate of Palmetto High. After graduation, he attended Southwestern Louisiana Institute (present-day University of Louisiana at Lafayette). He graduated with a bachelor’s degree in education.

After completing his studies, he returned to Palmetto as a teacher at Palmetto High and Elementary for the next 22 years. After retiring from the St. Landry Parish School System, he worked for several years alongside his parents, wife and brother in his parent’s business, Budden’s Store in Palmetto. A desire to return to the classroom led him to teach several more years at Amy Bradford Ware and Acadiana Preparatory School.

Throughout his life, he had an interest in politics and public service. In addition to being a volunteer fireman and fire chief, he also served two separate stints as Mayor of Palmetto. His first administration ran from 1973 to 1981. The second from 2015 to the present. He ran for a position on the St. Landry Parish Police Jury in 1982 to fill a position vacated by James “Jimmy” Savage upon his death. He served on the parish police jury until 1987. He was elected to the St. Landry Parish School Board to serve as the district five representative in 1999. His tenure on the board included a term as board president. He served until 2010.

