Man wanted in Port Barre shooting becomes victim of shooting in Opelousas

OPELOUSAS, La. (KLFY) Opelousas Police say they need the public’s help in a ongoing shooting investigation.

According to Police Chief Martin McLendon, at 3:30 a.m. Sunday, officers monitoring traffic from local nightclubs in the St. Cyr & Blanchard Streets area, heard gun shots.

He said shortly thereafter, they made contact with a male victim who had been shot by suspects inside a brown Buick.

The victim, on scene, was identified as Jamarcus J. Hardy of Port Barre, McLendon said.

Hardy was transported to a local hospital where he is listed in serious condition, he said.

Through an investigation, he said, police learned that Hardy was wanted by Port Barre Police for a number of charges including attempted 2nd murder.

Port Barre Police Chief Deon Boudreaux released the following statement on Hardy.

“As soon as he is stable and healthy enough, we are going to execute arrest warrants and bring him to jail to face the charges against him.” Boudreaux said.

Anyone with any information related to the shooting, over the weekend, should contact Opelousas Police at 337-948-2500.