Man on the run after being accused of fatally shooting his wife at their home

ST. LANDRY PARISH, La. (KLFY) Deputies are searching for a man accused of fatally shooting his wife inside their home located next door to the sheriff’s office in St. Landry Parish.

Sheriff Bobby Guidroz has not identified the suspect, but did say he is a person of interest who fled the area in an unidentified vehicle.

The shooting occurred around 7:40 p.m. Wednesday.

Guidroz said deputies received a report of a woman being shot inside her mobile home, and when they arrived minutes later, found a female victim dead.

The victim has also not been identified as of 10 p.m.

Stay with KLFY on air and online throughout the evening, and again Thursday for all the latest details.