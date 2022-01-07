MELVILLE, La. (KLFY) — A 25-year-old man was arrested after getting in a fistfight with and then shooting at a 16-year-old who was at the same New Year’s Eve party, according to a press release from the St. Landry Parish Sheriff’s Office (SLPSO).

Randy Keith Ansley, 25, of Krotz Springs, faces charges of attempted second-degree murder, simple battery, carrying of a firearm by a convicted felon, and negligent injuring.

On Dec. 31, 2021, the SLPSO was notified of a shooting in the 900 block of Goudeau Rd. in the Melville area.

Ansley and a 16-year-old were reportedly at the same party and got into an argument. The juvenile left the party, accompanied by a witness, who is not being identified.

When the 16-year-old and the witness arrived at a different house, Ansley blocked them in the driveway, got out of his car, and began arguing with them, according to police.

A fistfight then broke out between Ansley and the witness, ending with Ansley hitting the witness in the face, the press release said.

When Ansley was told to leave, he pulled out a gun and aimed it at the 16-year-old, according to police. The victim pushed the 16-year-old out of the way as Ansley fired, but the 16-year-old was shot in the groin/leg area.

Ansley then left the scene in his car.

When he was questioned by detectives, Ansley admitted to arguing with the 16-year-old and following the 16-year-old and witness to the other house.

Ansley said that when the fight between him and the 16-year-old broke out, the witness joined and hit Ansley in the head with a bottle several times until the bottle broke, then Ansley hit the witness.

Ansley said he then took out a gun and fired two shots at the ground in an attempt to stop the fighting, which didn’t end until the juvenile was shot.

During the investigation, it was determined that Ansley had a prior felony conviction and is still on parole until May 2023.

On Jan. 3, 2022, Ansley was transported to the St. Landry Parish Jail. His bond is set at $127,000.