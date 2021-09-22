Man allegedly threatens ex-girlfriend with gun; Arrested on abuse, kidnapping charges

OPELOUSAS, La. (KLFY) — A 22-year-old Opelousas man was arrested on abuse and kidnapping charges after he reportedly locked a child in a running vehicle while threatening his ex-girlfriend with a handgun, according to the St. Landry Parish Sheriff’s Office.

Evan Fontenot, 22, of Opelousas, was transported to the St. Landry Parish Jail and booked on the following charges: Domestic abuse battery with child endangerment, domestic abuse aggravated assault with child endangerment, interfering with emergency communication, and second-degree kidnapping.

On September 21, 2021 deputies with the St. Landry Parish Sheriff’s Office were dispatched to Sam Yander Road in the Melville area in regards to a female being threatened by her ex-boyfriend, who had a handgun.

Police said that Fontenot had agreed to a supervised juvenile visitation which included activities outside the home and lasted throughout the day.

As Fontenot was driving the victim and the juvenile (under the age of one) back to their home, he continued driving past the house and stopped at a residence that belonged to one of his relatives, according to the press release.

He then allegedly demanded the victim’s cell phone, which she refused to hand over. Fontenot threatened to bear her, according to police, and she then gave him the phone out of fear.

Fontenot exited the vehicle and walked to the passenger door, demanding that the victim exit the vehicle. When she refused, Fontenot removed a handgun from his waistband and “cocked” the handgun while demanding that she exit the vehicle.

Once out of the car, he locked the juvenile inside the vehicle while the engine was still running with the keys in the ignition. He pushed the victim inside the residence while maintaining possession of the firearm.

When they were inside the residence, Fontenot allegedly threatened to kick the victim and swung a broken broom handle. While the victim was on the sofa, he crouched in front of the victim while holding the handgun and said that “he was sorry it had to end this way”. He laughed hysterically and left the residence with the victim.

At the vehicle, the child was in the rear seat crying loudly and all of the doors were locked. Fontenot grabbed a rubber mallet and broke the driver’s side window.

Once inside the vehicle, Fontenot drove the victim and the juvenile to Opelousas. Fontenot called a relative to pick him up. He refused to return the cell phone to the victim, stating that he did not want the victim to be able to call anyone.

When the victim was away from Fontenot, she met with a relative of his, who was able to obtain the victim’s cell phone and return it to her.

Deputies with the St. Landry Parish Sheriff’s Office made contact with Evan Fontenot at his residence on Cypress Drive in the Opelousas area. When questioned, he refused to speak with law enforcement in regards to the incident.