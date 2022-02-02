OPELOUSAS, La. (KLFY) — A Mamou woman was arrested Monday, Jan. 31 after St. Landry Parish Sheriff’s Office officials say she allegedly stole money from a resident living in the nursing home where she worked.

Tranessa Compton, 30, of Mamou, faces 259 counts of access device fraud, 16 counts of identity theft, and four counts of contributing to the delinquency of a juvenile. Her bond was set at $26,000.

St. Landry Parish Sheriff Bobby Guidroz said deputies first received a complaint of “financial exploitation” of a nursing home resident on Jan. 3. Detectives learned that Compton worked in the same hall as the victim, and she had access to the victim’s room. Between Nov. 18, 2021, and Dec. 30, 2021, a total of 259 fraudulent transactions were made on the credit card, totaling around $18,378.

Additionally, detectives learned that 16 credit card payments were made using the victim’s bank accounts, totaling another $17,451.

“Phone recordings were obtained from the credit card company and Tranessa Compton could be heard identifying herself as the victim,” said Guidroz. “She would supply the victim’s personal information, including credit card number, date of birth, and Social Security number to gain access to the victim’s account. The last recorded call Tranessa Compton made to the credit card company was in regards to the credit card no longer working. When she was advised that the credit card had been canceled and a new card was being issued, Tranessa Compton attempted to have the stolen card reactivated and supplied her phone number as a contact number for the account’s file.”

Detectives were eventually able to obtain video and photographic evidence showing Compton and an unidentified male individual using the stolen credit card until it was canceled. Twice, Compton was observed using the stolen card in the presence of children, said Guidroz.

Compton originally denied involvment but later admitted to using the card, claiming the victim had given it to her to buy Christmas gifts for her children.