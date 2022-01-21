Louisiana men arrested for theft of livestock in St. Landry Parish

BATON ROUGE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On Wednesday, Jan. 19, two Louisiana men were arrested by Livestock Brand Inspectors regarding two separate investigations involving theft of livestock in St. Landry Parish.

Ray A. Dunbar, 49, was arrested on a warrant for Theft of Livestock following an investigation by the Louisiana Department of Agriculture and Forestry (LDAF) Livestock Brand Commission. During the investigation, it was determined that Dunbar received two head of livestock and failed to render proper payment to a local livestock market as required by law. This alleged theft took place on October 12, 2021.

The second arrestee, 46-years-old Carlos J. Allen of Breaux Bridge, La., was arrested in St. Martin Parish on a warrant following an investigation by the LDAF Livestock Brand Commission. During the investigation, it was determined that Allen received seven head of livestock and failed to render proper payment to a local livestock market. The alleged theft occurred on September 28, 2021.