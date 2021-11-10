St. Landry Parish supermarket survives, “thrives” during a global pandemic

ST. LANDRY PARISH, La. (KLFY)– Bourque’s Supermarket in Port Barre has seen three generations of owners, numerous hurricanes, and the latest, a global pandemic.

However, owners tells me they took quick action, causing the store to survive COVID-19, almost thriving during the shutdown.

Owner Shannon Bourque says, “We just got through it and we’re doing great.”

The store sits on the banks of Bayou Teche in Port Barre, the birthplace of the bayou.

“We just do that we do. We love helping people,” continues Bourque.

Established in 1948, in a one bedroom house, the store survived 2020’s coronavirus and hurricane season.

Bourque adds, “It helped out as long as we had the product.”

But Bourque tells News Ten it was more than that.

“It’s like we gained customers,” Bourque says.

He says the pandemic shifted how business was done, cooperating social media into everyday operations.

Bourque explains, “They threw stuff on there. We have this, we have that. People just drove from all around looking for stuff. We had new faces all the time.”

Bourque says unlike other stores who saw scarcity in products, their shelves stay stocked.

“I think that is what drove people here,” adds Bourque.

He says they took the last year and made it into a learning opportunity, as they work to keep new faces and paying customers coming into town.

Bourque continues, “You can’t give up getting the product. We didn’t give up.”