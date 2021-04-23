Local groups to hold benefit for Palmetto tornado victims April 24

ST. LANDRY PARISH, La. (KLFY) — Just weeks after a devastating EF-3 tornado destroyed several homes in a Palmetto neighborhood, there is now hope on the road to recovery. Several local organizations will be joining forces Saturday, April 24 to raise money for the families.

Five Brothers Four-Wheeler Club is partnering with several community organizations in the area. Their plan is to help provide relief to the impacted families. The club is hosting a community disaster relief benefit dance and fundraiser, with live music performances from several local artists.

The event will take place on the grounds of Immaculate Conception Catholic Church of Lebeau from 12 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. Admission is $15 for adults and free for children 12 and under. Donations will also be accepted at the event. Food and refreshments will be sold. Local businesses and vendors will be set up.

Five Brothers President Wayne Trailer says this event is a community-wide effort, and several people in the community have already donated money and their time to help support the cause.

“If you do have the opportunity to come out and participate I guarantee you, you won’t only be happy with being able to donate and give your time,” said Trailer. “You’re going to have a great time, because we are going to have a lot of fun out here.”

A GoFundMe has also been established to raise money.