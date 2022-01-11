UPDATE: Leonville, Cankton elementaries will go remote Jan. 12 due to COVID

OPELOUSAS, La. (KLFY) — Students at Leonville Elementary School and Cankton Elementary School will pivot to remote learning Wednesday, January 12, 2022, due to several staff members and students out on quarantine or isolation because of COVID-19. In-person learning will resume Tuesday, January 18, 2022, according to a press release from the St. Landry Parish School Board.

Students are to log in to their Google Classroom and follow their regular class schedule. All necessary devices will go home today with students. Staff members who are not in isolation/quarantine will deliver instruction from the school building.

There will not be school on Monday, January 17 in observance of Martin Luther King Jr. Day.