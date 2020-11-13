Lawtell couple arrested again in major drug and weapons bust

LAWTELL, La. (KLFY) — A Lawtell couple is currently behind bars without bond after a major drugs and weapons bust that took place just 11 months after a previous bust with the same couple.

Kelonda Pitre Thibodeaux, 36, and Brandon Ignatius Thibodeaux, 31, were jailed on numerous charges after the St. Landry Parish Sheriff’s Office SWAT Team executed four search warrants at different locations around the parish.

The pair were arrested in December 2019 but were released from jail with ankle monitors. On Thursday, the pair were arrested again.

“Agents kept [Brandon] Thibodeaux under surveillance knowing he was a major dealer in St. Landry and the surrounding areas,” said Sheriff Bobby Guidroz. “When agents had enough probable cause to obtain search warrants on his property, [Brandon] Thibodeaux was called into the sheriff’s office and detained at the Sheriff’s Office Safety Complex.”

While Thibodeaux was detained, the Narcotics Division executed the four search warrants, including one for Thibodeaux’s vehicle and one each for residences on J.R. Robert Rd., Duplechin Rd., and La. 752.

Between Thursday’s arrest and the December 2019 arrest, agents recovered $80,000 in cash, 20 weapons, over 900 grams of methamphetamines, over 900 grams of heroin, over 3,000 grams of marijuana, over 350 grams of cocaine, over 124 grams of crack cocaine, oxycodone, hydrocodone, and ecstasy pills. The illegal drugs had a street value of over $80,000 dollars.

“This should send a clear message to the dealers in our parish and those from outside our parish distributing drugs to our citizens,” said Guidroz. “Our intelligence network tells us who and where you are located and we are coming for you. We will continue our efforts and will arrest you and put you out of the illegal drug business in St. Landry Parish. I would like to personally thank our agents and crime stoppers for our see something, say something, and say it here campaign, but especially, to our citizens who call us. Your complaints are not being ignored.”

In both cases, the couple had their children under the ages of three in the presence of the illegal activity.

For the most recent arrest, Kelonda Pitre Thibodeaux was charged with:

Possession with intent to distribute schedule I CDS (2 counts)

Possession with intent to distribute schedule II CDS (3 counts)

Possession of drug paraphernalia

Possession of a firearm in the presence of a CDS

Illegal use of a CDS in the presence of a person under 17 years of age

Possession of schedule I CDS.

For the most recent arrest, Brandon Ignatius Thibodeaux was charged with:

Possession with intent to distribute schedule I CDS (2 counts)

Possession with intent to distribute schedule II CDS (6 counts)

Possession with intent to distribute schedule III CDS

Possession of drug paraphernalia

Monies derived from drug proceeds

Illegal possession of a CDS in the presence of a person under 17 years of age

Illegal possession of a firearm in the presence of a CDS

Illegal possession of a firearm by a person convicted of certain felonies.