Lafayette man arrested on home improvement fraud in St. Landry Parish

OPELOUSAS, La. (KLFY) — A Lafayette man ended up behind bars after the St. Landry Parish Sheriff’s Office said he failed to uphold his side of a home improvement contract.

Warrick Paul Boudreaux, 52, of Lafayette, owner of WB Construction, LLC, faces a charge of home improvement fraud. His bond was set at $7,500. Boudreaux was contacted by the victim to have remodeling duties done at her residence in 2019, according to Sheriff Bobby Guidroz.

Guidroz said that Boudreaux allegedly ruptured a water line in the home while installing a floor. The rupture wasn’t discovered until months after the floor’s installation.

“Boudreaux assured the victim that the damage would be repaired but never returned to the home to repair the damages,” said Guidroz. “Warrick Boudreaux told the victim that he never returned due to the materials being stolen from her residence.”

The victim allegedly spent the following year trying to contact Boudreaux and was unable to reach him. The total amount of the funds dispersed to Warrick Boudreaux was $14,225.07.

Boudreaux was arrested on Thursday, April 15.