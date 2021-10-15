Lafayette man arrested at Opelousas car dealership allegedly stealing catalytic converters

OPELOUSAS, La. (KLFY) — A Lafayette man is behind bars after Opelousas Police allegedly caught him and another suspect attempting to steal catalytic converters from a local car dealership.

Pierce Pitre, 28, of Lafayette, faces charges of theft, according to Police Chief Martin McLendon, and he was booked into the St. Landry Parish Jail.

McLendon said officers responded to a call just before 3 a.m. this morning, Oct. 15, after being contacted by a surveillance company. Two men were seen under cars with flashlights and tools attempting to remove catalytic converters. Both men fled, and police captured Pierce. The other suspect remains at large after running into a nearby wooded area.

McLendon said tools were found and at least one converter had been removed.

Opelousas Police ask anyone with any information on the escaped suspect to contact the department at (337) 948-2500, crimetips@opelousaspd.com or through Crime Stoppers at (337) 948-TIPS, www.stlandrycrimestoppers.com or by using the P3 mobile App. Tipsters can remain anonymous. Tipsters can receive up to a $1000 cash reward.