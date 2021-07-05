Juvenile wanted for Port Barre shooting that left two injured

PORT BARRE, La. (KLFY) — Two people are injured and a juvenile is wanted after a Sunday night shooting in Port Barre.

Officers responded to calls of a shooting on Pacific street in Port Barre, according to Port Barre Police Chief Deon Boudreaux. Upon arrival, officers saw a crowd of people and several vehicles at the location. Boudreaux described the scene as chaotic.

Both victims suffered from non-life-threatening gunshot wounds. Boudreaux says one of the suspects is a juvenile and a warrant has been issued for his arrest.

He says many involved are not cooperating, which makes it hard to further the investigation.

“They tend to keep things to themselves and try not to keep the police involved,” said Boudreaux. “It definitely hinders our investigation and makes it harder for us.”

Boudreaux says authorities believe the overnight shooting was in retaliation to another shooting that happened weeks ago in the same area.

The town has very little criminal activity but, Boudreaux says most incidents happen on the same side of town involving the same families. Unfortunately, most criminal activity is caused by young adults and juveniles.

“I’ve been doing law enforcement for 23 years and it’s always the same families when it comes to this type of violence,” he said.

He feels the solution begins at home.

“I think parents need to step up and be parents and let the police get involved to stop drama that is causing these silly incidents.”

This is an active investigation. Anyone with information should call the Port Barre Police Department at (337) 585-6212.