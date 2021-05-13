Johnson, Kennedy introduce “Save the Liberty Theatre Act”

WASHINGTON, (KLFY) — U.S. Representative Mike Johnson (LA-04) and Senator John Kennedy (R-LA) introduced the Save the Liberty Theatre Act, which will require the National Park Service (NPS) to transfer its partial ownership of the theatre to the City of Eunice.

Eunice is trying to restore the historic venue, but is blocked by the NPS’s partial ownership of a portion of the building (handicap accessible entrance) that was constructed in recent years.

This legislation would grant full ownership of the theatre to the City of Eunice.

“The Liberty Theatre has been a staple of Louisiana’s Cajun community for nearly 100 years, and today, I am proud to be joined by Senator Kennedy in introducing legislation to allow the City of Eunice to proceed with its efforts to restore the theatre as an important center of culture and tourism,” said Johnson.

“With a proper restoration, this special landmark can be enjoyed for generations to come,” Johnson continued. “I will be working with my colleagues to make sure this bill gets the consideration it deserves in the House of Representatives.”

“The Liberty Theatre has delighted both the people of Eunice and tourists for decades. This historic theater has hosted silent films, live bands, and other entertainment over its beautiful history,” said Kennedy. “I’m thankful to partner with Congressman Johnson to introduce the Save the Liberty Theatre Act of 2021 so the City of Eunice can cut through the red tape and get this Cajun gem up and running again.”

Click here to read the full legislation.