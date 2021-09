OPELOUSAS, La. (KLFY) — A boil advisory has been issued for three Opelousas neighborhoods after a series of water main repairs have been completed.

Residents of Jefferson, Court, and Foulard streets are under a boil advisory until further notice, according to Mayor Julius Alsandor.

If there are questions, please call (337) 948-2555 or City Hall at (337) 948-2520