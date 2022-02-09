(KLFY)- A deadly shooting remains under investigation in St. Landry Parish.

Sheriff Bobby Guidroz says there is no suspect or person of interest at this time.

Now he’s asking the public to step up, if you know something or saw something, say something.

He says just a little information can go a long way in helping law enforcement solve this crime.

“We want to get to the bottom of this case,” continues Sheriff Guidroz.

He says the shooting happened at the KC Hall in Opelousas.

He says his office was notified that a man was dropped off at a local hospital with a gunshot wound.

He says investigators found that a group of people were at the hall when two vehicles were shot at along with the male victim.

Sheriff Guidroz says,” This was a bright, intelligent, young man. He had no issues in the community.”

The victim is identified as 19-year-old Damien Joseph Lastrapes Jr.

He died at the hospital from his injuries.

“He was ruthlessly killed. It makes no sense to us,” Guidroz adds.

Now Sheriff Guidroz says the investigation to find the person who pulled the trigger is not progressing.

Guidroz explains, “That is not unusual because many times people are scared to talk.”

He says detectives say it is getting hard to clear up what actually happen early Sunday morning.

“Witnesses keep changing their statements. It is getting difficult to get to the bottom of who is involved,” says Guidroz.

He says investigations like these make it tough to get proper justice for the victim.

Sheriff Guidroz, “We can’t give the DA a case without good witnesses or evidence.”

But he says first and foremost they need credible information to find who is involved in Lastrapes’ death.

Sheriff Guidroz adds, “It’s a big help. We hope to get that.”