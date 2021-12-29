Historic home goes up in flames in Sunset

SUNSET, La. (KLFY) – A 100 year old home when up in flames in Sunset around 5 a.m. Wednesday. The State Fire Marshal’s Office has been called in to investigate.

The fire was so large, it could be seen several streets over. Neighbors saw a large fiery glow that lit up the night sky.

“This is a great loss for our town,” said Sunset Fire Chief Kevin Smith. “This house has been many things during its existence in town.”

Five fire departments, from St. Landry and Lafayette parishes, responded to help Sunset put out the fire.

This historic, Victorian style home was being used as a vacation rental. No one lived there, and no one was staying there when the fire happened.

“It’s under investigation right now from the State Fire Marshal,” said Smith. “No foul play is suspected at this time.”

Investigators from the State Fire Marshal’s Office were searching the charred structure during the day on Wednesday, to find any evidence that would point them in the right direction as to where the fire started and the cause.

Chief Smith says the home was moved from its original location, next to the Bank of Sunset around 1980. It was primarily used as a residence over the years, but it also held church services at one time.