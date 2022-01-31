OPELOUSAS, La. (KLFY) — A St. Landry Parish grand jury indicted an Opelousas man Wednesday, Jan. 26 in the November 2021 murder of his 4-year-old daughter, according to District Attorney Chad Pitre.

Joseph C. Mayon, Jr., 36, was indicted on charges of second-degree murder and second-degree cruelty to a juvenile.

Pitre said the victim, Raina Richard, died from blunt-force injuries on Nov. 20, 2021, in her home on Ledoux Circle in Opelousas.

“The child not only received several strikes to the top of her head, but also suffered a dislocated shoulder and deep cuts over her eye,” said Pitre. “Our children are the most precious part of our society and we will prosecute this individual to the fullest extent allowable.”

Mayon was arrested a few days after Richard’s death. He is scheduled to be arraigned on Feb. 17.