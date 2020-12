GRAND COTEAU, La. (KLFY) — Officials with Grand Coteau Police Department announced today that it will be closed from 10 p.m. to 5 a.m. until further notice.

Those who need help during those hours should call the St. Landry Parish Sheriff’s Office at (337) 948-6516 or call 911.

Grand Coteau City Hall is also closed as a health-safety precaution. Utility payments can be made online at govpaynet.com or via check/money order in the night deposit box.