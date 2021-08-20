Funeral services set for Wilson J. “Nipsey” “Lil Lad” Young Sr.

OPELOUSAS, La. (KLFY) — Funeral services are set for Wilson James “Nipsey” “Lil Lad” Young, Sr., 76, who passed away on Saturday, August 7.

His funeral service will be held at 10 a.m. on Saturday, August 21 at Holy Ghost Catholic Church in Opelousas. Visitation will be held at the same location from 8:45 a.m. – 9:45 a.m.

Interment will be in the Garden of Memory Cemetery in Opelousas.

Father Lambert Lein will officiate the funeral mass.

Mr. Young leaves to cherish his memories: his wife, Willie Mae Young of Opelousas, LA; two sons, Wilson Young, Jr. (Maggie) of Rosharon, TX and William John (Michelle) Young of Dallas, TX; one daughter, Weslyn Jane Young (Kenneth Carmouche) of Baton Rouge, LA; three brothers, Adam (Tilly) Young of Beaumont, TX, Wilfred (Rose) Young of Opelousas, LA and Elton (Janie) Young, Jr. of Pensacola, FL; one sister, Ella Mae Young-Andrus of Opelousas, LA; ten grandchildren; two great-grandchildren; and a host of nieces, nephews, relatives, and friends.

He is preceded in death by his parents, Elton and Bessie Young; one brother, Earl Young; and three sisters, Elzina Young, Dorothy Young, and Betty Young.