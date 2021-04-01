Four Eunice residents arrested by St. Landry Sheriff’s Office for fraudulent firearm purchases

OPELOUSAS, La. (KLFY) — St. Landry Parish Sheriff Bobby Guidroz announced the arrest of four local residents, all charged with fraudulent firearm and ammunition purchases.

Guidroz said the arrests happened after local firearm businesses provided information to authorities over the last eight months.

The following were arrested:

John Dale Pastorick, 71, of Eunice, allegedly provided false information on a question on the Firearms Transactions Record. When asked if he faced any crimes that a judge could imprison him for for more than one year, he answered ‘No.’ Pastorick was charged with attempted second-degree murder in May 2017 and is scheduled to go to trial in July of this year.

April Selena Thibodeaux, 52, of Eunice, was previously charged with simple battery, disturbing the peace, possession of a Schedule I substance and possession of Schedule II substance in February 2009. On July 6, 2010, Thibodeaux pleaded guilty to those charges and was sentenced two years supervised probation, with conditions of not owning or possessing a firearm. She completed her sentence on July 6, 2012.

Megan Jaynee Lee, 34, of Eunice, was previously arrested in Acadia Parish and on Feb. 5, 2018, pleaded guilty to domestic abuse battery. She was placed on 24 months of supervised probation, with conditions of not owning or possessing a firearm. She received an early termination of probation on December 2, 2019.

Joseph Harold Fontenot, 44, of Eunice, was previously arrested in June 2020 for domestic abuse battery. A protective order was issued against him and is set to expire in June of this year. On Jan. 12, Fontenot pleaded guilty to domestic abuse battery and was sentenced to six months of unsupervised probation and has not completed the terms of his sentence as of this date. Fontenot is prohibited from possessing a firearm while the protective order is active and, has thus violated the terms of the protection order, according to Guidroz.

According to state law, if a person convicted of a felony or domestic abuse, the person is ineligible to purchase a firearm until 10 years has passed after the completion of the “sentence, probation, etc”.

Guidroz said Thibodeaux would not be eligible to purchase a firearm until July 6, 2022. Lee would not be eligible until December 2, 2029. Fontenot would not be eligible until July 12, 2031.

“Federal firearm dealers and private sellers have a mandatory obligation by law to report denials to the sheriff of the parish. This law was created to prevent a person from illegally obtaining a firearm when they are not allowed to acquire one,” said Guidroz.