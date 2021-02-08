St. Landry Parish president makes statement on passing of Laura Balthazar

OPELOUSAS, La. (KLFY) — UPDATE: St. Landry Parish President Jessie Bellard has released the following statement on the death of retired St. Landry Parish sheriff and LPSO Chief Deputy Laura Balthazar.

Balthazar passed away Friday, Feb. 5, 2021. She worked for the St. Landry Parish Sheriff’s Office from January 1980 to November 2006.

“Sheriff Laura Balthazar was a respected community leader, advocate, and veteran of the St. Landry Parish Sheriff’s Office. She was truly a role model to all in the parish. For her service to her parish and her community, we owe her a debt of gratitude,” Bellard said. “As a sign of that gratitude, I’ve ordered all St. Landry Parish Government buildings to fly the American flag at half-mast to honor her memory. We must remember Sheriff Balthazar in our hearts as she embodied what it means to be a public servant.”

In a separate release, Sheriff Bobby Guidroz said the following:

“Her belief in God and her strength of character helped so many employee’s in their career in law enforcement and considered her their ‘at-work mother.'” said Guidroz. “Our hearts and prayers are with her family in this time of sorrow.”

Services are pending. We will provide an update as it becomes available.

ORIGINAL: Longtime St. Landry Parish law enforcer and former Chief Deputy Laura Balthazar passed away earlier today from complications of COVID-19.

The Eunice native was the first African-American woman to hold that post as well as serving in 2006 as St. Landry Parish interim sheriff when former Sheriff Howard Zerangue retired.

She would lose the position to current Sheriff Bobby Guidroz in a regular election that was called in 2007.

Balthazar also served as chief administrative officer under former Opelousas Mayor Don Cravins and was most recently the director of the St. Landry-Evangeline Sexual Assault Center.