Former animal control director faces criminal charges for alleged livestock theft, malfeasance in office

ST. LANDRY PARISH, La. (KLFY)- Stacey Alleman McKnight, the former director of St. Landry Parish Animal Control, is facing eight counts of theft, and charges of malfeasance in office and injuring public records following an investigation by the St. Landry Parish Sheriff’s Office.

According to Sheriff Bobby Guidroz, in October, 2020, deputies responded to a theft complaint involving livestock, public files and parish property.

Upon arrival, a representative with the animal control center reported three horses were missing. They were described as a black and white (paint) Tennessee walker, a gelding palomino quarter horse and a sorrel quarter horse. The employee said the Tennessee walker was medically treated by a veterinary school in 2019. The palomino and sorrel were medically treated at a local veterinary center from 2016 until 2019. St. Landry Parish Government paid for all medical services at the time of treatment. The representative also reported that several cattle / horse panels, fencing and kennels were missing from the center.

On October 22, 2020, the St. Landry Parish Sheriff’s Office contacted the Louisiana Livestock Brand Commission to assist in this investigation.

Investigators reportedly discovered that the horses were removed from the Animal Control Center during McKnight’s tenure as director between 2015 and 2020.

McKnight was reportedly seen removing the three horses, files and other property from the parish facility during March 7 – 9, 2020. All property was allegedly taken to her home located on Ethel. McKnight also reportedly posted photos of the horses on her personal Facebook page, which were dated from July 2020 – September 2020.

When questioned by detectives, authorities said McKnight admitted to possessing and/or removing the following property from the St. Landry Parish Animal Control Center:

Birds – peacock (four) and geese (four)

Several animal carriers

Several case files

Employee files

Miscellaneous animal documentation

Keys

Shirt collar insignia pins

Insurance cards for parish vehicles; and logbook pertaining to donations, belonging to St. Landry Animal Control.

Multiple interviews were conducted with St. Landry Parish Animal Control personnel and St. Landry Parish Government officials. It was determined that McKnight did not have permission and/or authorization to remove any property from St. Landry Parish Animal Control.

She was booked on a $29,500 bond.